22 Change in Land Use applications approved in Anantnag

Representatives from Revenue, RDD, Pollution Control Board, Jal Shakti, R&B, Agriculture, Industries, etc shared their remarks on the cases. 22 cases were approved after all concerned departments shared no objection certificates.

Dr Basharat exhorted the officials to ensure cases are processed without any delay. He said that all pending cases have been deliberated upon and cases declared as ineligible should not be placed before the committee.

The meeting was attended by ADC, SDM Dooru, SDM Pahalgam, SDM Kokernag, SDM Bijbehara, ACR, ACD, SE R&B, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Chief Agriculture Officer, Tehsildars, NTs and representatives from other line departments.