22-yr-old Kulgam youth found dead in Punjab

A Police official in Punjab said that Bilal ended his life by hanging himself due to depression.

“A case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigations taken up,” the Police official said.

A video circulating on social media purportedly of the youth shows him hanging from the ceiling, with a cloth and his feet still touching the ground.

This is the second such incident in Punjab involving a Kashmiri youth in 10 days.

On September 13, a 20-year-old student Umer Ahmad Dev of ChewdraBeerwah, Budgam was found hanging in the RIMT University campus of Punjab.

Police had later made viral the suicide note that they claimed was recovered from the student’s pocket saying that he was taking the extreme step because he was suffering from depression.