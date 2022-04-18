23 years on Tumina-Chowkibal bridge incomplete, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Tumina, Chowkibal and other adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed strong resentment against authorities for inordinate delay in completion of bridge in their locality. They said they are facing lot of inconvenience because of it.

The residents said that the construction of this bridge was started in 1999 but after the passage of over two decades, the bridge was yet to be completed.