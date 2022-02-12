2320 smartphones distributed among AWWs for monitoring of parameters in Kupwara

He said besides, to achieve the desired target, special anemia camps are also being organized throughout the district especially in far flung areas to identify the malnourished beneficiaries and for monitoring and follow-up of identified malnourished beneficiaries including 0-6 year children, lactating mothers, pregnant ladies and adolescent girls.

In order to facilitate real time monitoring of anemia, stunting, and low birth weight among enrolled beneficiaries, the ICDS department has distributed smartphones among Anganwadi Workers in all 2320 AWCs of the district. And to ensure proper use of smartphones, training has also been imparted to AWWs by experts from CSC e-Governance service India Limited.