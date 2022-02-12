2320 smartphones distributed among AWWs for monitoring of parameters in Kupwara

Kupwara: Under Union Government's flagship programme ‘POSHAN Abhiyaan’, the Department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Kupwara has been rigorously involved in proper implementation of the scheme in this border district Kupwara to overcome malnutrition among children, pregnant ladies and lactating women.
The District Nodal Officer for POSHAN Abhiyaan, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Lone said that over a period of time, the ICDS Kupwara has organised a number of events and programmes to raise awareness about the scheme and highlight its benefits to the target population, besides extending the benefits under it to the same so that the district is able to address the issue of malnutrition.
He said besides, to achieve the desired target, special anemia camps are also being organized throughout the district especially in far flung areas to identify the malnourished beneficiaries and for monitoring and follow-up of identified malnourished beneficiaries including 0-6 year children, lactating mothers, pregnant ladies and adolescent girls.
In order to facilitate real time monitoring of anemia, stunting, and low birth weight among enrolled beneficiaries, the ICDS department has distributed smartphones among Anganwadi Workers in all 2320 AWCs of the district. And to ensure proper use of smartphones, training has also been imparted to AWWs by experts from CSC e-Governance service India Limited.
Lone says that this has resulted in timely uploading of details of beneficiaries and other allied information on POSHAN Abhiyan Portal by the AWWs.