25-year-old man dies in Rajouri highway mishap

Rajouri: A 25-years-old man died after a motorcycle he was driving was knocked by a speedy truck on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, son of Kamal Kumar of Chakli village of Rajouri.

Officials said that he was driving a motorcycle (JK11C 9363) on the highway and was on way towards Sunderbani from Rajouri when at Bal Shama, a speedy truck knocked the motorcycle, leaving the young man critically injured.

Officials said that the injured was shifted to Sunderbani Sub District Hospital where he was declared critical and referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu but died on the way.

“We took possession of the body and cognisance of the matter,” officials said.