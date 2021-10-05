250 apple boxes stolen in Pulwama

Pulwama: Two hundred and fifty apple boxes were stolen from orchards of Wachpora Murran area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week.

The incident is the second in south Kashmir in the past seven days.

Earlier, last week the burglars stole 300 apple boxes of an orchardist in Bugam village of Kulgam.

“ Early in the morning when I went to my orchard I found 250 apple boxes missing that I had stored in a shed missing,” said Irshad Ahmad Shah.

Shah said that the estimated market value of the fruit was Rs three lakh.

A police official said that the team was sent to the spot and investigations in this regard have been initiated.

Several incidents of apple theft have been reported in south Kashmir this autumn

The thefts have sent alarm bells ringing among the orchardists who have appealed to the authorities to nab the culprits at the earliest.