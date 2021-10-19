253 vacant positions of teaching, non-teaching posts frozen in Bandipora

It also approved creation of 28,363 existing and anticipated vacant posts of the General Line Teachers (GLTs) to the equivalent number of Grade-II teacher posts.

Besides, the government also approved conversion of 4522 direct quota of non-teaching posts in different categories to an equivalent number of posts of Grade-II teachers.

“This was done to absorb the SSA teachers on substantive posts in the department to make them eligible for all service benefits like other employees working in different government departments,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora issued an order for utilisation vacant teaching and non-teaching posts for drawl of salary in favour of Grade-II teachers of Bandipora district.

“The RReTs working under the erstwhile SSA scheme have been converted as TG-II and TG-III. The government has frozen the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts for drawl of salary of TG-II teachers,” the order reads.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the utilisation of allotted vacant teaching and non-teaching posts for drawl of salary of Grade-II teachers,” the order reads.

The CEO in his order impressed upon all the concerned drawing and disbursing officers of Bandipora to draw the salary of Grade-II teachers on the vacant posts after fulfillment of all codal formalities in vogue.