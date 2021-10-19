253 vacant positions of teaching, non-teaching posts frozen in Bandipora

Srinagar: Around 253 vacant positions of teaching and non-teaching posts have been frozen by the government in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and utilised to draw salaries of Grade-II and III teachers.
Also, the salary of other left out Grade-II and III teachers is drawn against the supernumerary posts created by the School Education Department.
This way the department has consumed 253 vacancies to adjust erstwhile SSA teachers who were absorbed in the department as Grade-II and III teachers.
These vacancies include 23 posts of junior assistants, 33 posts of laboratory assistants, 19 posts of accountant assistants, three posts of junior librarians, four posts of library assistants, 59 class-IV posts and 112 posts of teachers.
All these vacancies would not be advertised to the recruiting agency for recruitment till the teachers absorbed as Grade-II and III retire from services.
“The same is the case in other districts too. The vacant posts were frozen in the year 2019 after the government ordered transition of SSA teachers as Grade-II and III teachers,” an official said.
The erstwhile State Administrative Council (SAC) in January 2019 accorded sanction for creation of Grade-II teachers in the School Education Department, with effect from September 2018.
It also approved creation of 28,363 existing and anticipated vacant posts of the General Line Teachers (GLTs) to the equivalent number of Grade-II teacher posts.
Besides, the government also approved conversion of 4522 direct quota of non-teaching posts in different categories to an equivalent number of posts of Grade-II teachers.
“This was done to absorb the SSA teachers on substantive posts in the department to make them eligible for all service benefits like other employees working in different government departments,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora issued an order for utilisation vacant teaching and non-teaching posts for drawl of salary in favour of Grade-II teachers of Bandipora district.
“The RReTs working under the erstwhile SSA scheme have been converted as TG-II and TG-III. The government has frozen the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts for drawl of salary of TG-II teachers,” the order reads.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the utilisation of allotted vacant teaching and non-teaching posts for drawl of salary of Grade-II teachers,” the order reads.
The CEO in his order impressed upon all the concerned drawing and disbursing officers of Bandipora to draw the salary of Grade-II teachers on the vacant posts after fulfillment of all codal formalities in vogue.