26 injured in Rajouri road mishap

The passenger bus turned turtle on the road and twenty six passengers got injured in the accident who were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri by locals.

The injured, officials said, are under treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where all are stated to be out of danger.

Police said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and investigation has been set into motion.

The Traffic police on the other hand informed that the driver of vehicle was fined for overloading of passengers and a court challan has been issued against the driver.