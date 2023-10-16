26 LAHDC-K councillors to take oath today | Chairman to be elected on Oct 18

A senior official told Greater Kashmir that “All 26 councillors will be administered oath on Tuesday, October 17th” adding that the UT administration has kept October 18 as the date for the first meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil.

As per the procedure, initially the Council meeting has to be convened by the Deputy Commissioner Kargil, who serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to the Council in which all newly elected members have to take oath. This is followed by election of the Chairman-cum-CEC which can take place either unanimously or through voting. The elections for the 5th LAHDC-Kargil were held on October 4. In the recent elections in a big win for National Conference (NC) in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, it has emerged as the single largest party by winning twelve seats, while the Congress is at the second position and won ten seats. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only two seats.