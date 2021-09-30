26 more kanals of Kashmiri Pandit land retrieved in Bijbehara

He said that they would be issuing summons to a person who is in possession of four kanal of land.

“A structure raised over it would be first demolished and then the land will be retrieved too,” the Tehsildar said.

He said that so far 50 kanal of Kashmiri Pandit land had been recovered alone in Bijbehara tehsil.

“It is an ongoing process and in this regard we have formed a migrant cell. We are prioritising the files related to the migrants,” the Tehsildar said.

He said that the information regarding the migrant property was updated every year.

Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner AnantnagPiyushSingla said that 22 evictions on migrant land and property had already been carried out in the district.