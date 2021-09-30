26 more kanals of Kashmiri Pandit land retrieved in Bijbehara

Anantnag: The district administration Thursday retrieved 26 kanal of land of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The drive was carried in Thajiwara village where a famous shrine of Kashmiri Pandits is located.
“There were a total of 26 kanal of Kashmiri Pandit land on Khasra No 144, 145 and 143. A total of 22 kanalland have been completely retrieved and the process to recover remaining four kanal is on,” TehsildarBijbeharaGhulamRasool told media persons.
He said that they would be issuing summons to a person who is in possession of four kanal of land.
“A structure raised over it would be first demolished and then the land will be retrieved too,” the Tehsildar said.
He said that so far 50 kanal of Kashmiri Pandit land had been recovered alone in Bijbehara tehsil.
“It is an ongoing process and in this regard we have formed a migrant cell. We are prioritising the files related to the migrants,” the Tehsildar said.
He said that the information regarding the migrant property was updated every year.
Earlier this week, Deputy Commissioner AnantnagPiyushSingla said that 22 evictions on migrant land and property had already been carried out in the district.