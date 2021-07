Sopore: Twenty eight drug peddlers were arrested during a month in Sopore and a huge quantity of contraband substance was recovered from their possession, Police said Friday.

SHO Sopore Khalid Fayaz said that Police arrested at least 28 drug peddlers at different check points in Sopore.

He said 12 FIRs had been registered in this connection at Police Station Sopore.

The SHO said that all the accused were put behind the bars.