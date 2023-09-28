28-year-old man commits suicide in Sopore

BY Bilal Ahmad

Sopore: A 28 year’s old man in north Kashmir’s Sopore village allegedly committed suicide during intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by hanging himself at his home.

Reports said that Mohammad Imran Shah resident of Wagub Sopore ended his life by hanging himself at his home in Wagub area of Sopore. Family members of the deceased spotted him hanging in a room and they rushed him to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, officials said that the reason for his extreme step was not known immediately and a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.