28th Safar: Restrictions in parts of Baramulla

Srinagar: The authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Pattan Baramulla in the backdrop of 28th Safar being observed on Sunday.

The restrictions have been imposed fearing any breach of peace in Gund Khwaja Qasim and Kanterbugh of Tehsil Singhpora, Pattan.

“Restrictions have been imposed in some parts to avoid any breach of peace,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir.

An order vide No DMB/26/2022 Issued by Dr.Sehrish Asgar District Magistrate Baramulla said: “In view of the orders of the Court regarding the performance of religious practices of 28th Saffar in Immam Bara of Gund Khawaja Qasim and reports received from reliable sources there is apprehension of breach of peace in the said area.”