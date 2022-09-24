28th Safar: Restrictions in parts of Baramulla

Srinagar: The authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Pattan Baramulla in the backdrop of 28th Safar being observed on Sunday.
The restrictions have been imposed fearing any breach of peace in Gund Khwaja Qasim and Kanterbugh of Tehsil Singhpora, Pattan.
“Restrictions have been imposed in some parts to avoid any breach of peace,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir.
An order vide No DMB/26/2022 Issued by Dr.Sehrish Asgar District Magistrate Baramulla said: “In view of the orders of the Court regarding the performance of religious practices of 28th Saffar in Immam Bara of Gund Khawaja Qasim and reports received from reliable sources there is apprehension of breach of peace in the said area.”
“To maintain peace & to prevent any imminent danger to human life and public/ private property, restrictions have been imposed in Gund Khwaja Qasim and Kanterbugh of Tehsil Singhpora, Pattan including the stipulations/ restrictions.”
The law enforcement agency has been asked not to allow any assembly or congregation(s) of four or more persons in these areas on 25 and 26 September. “No person, other than a member of armed Force/Police/Magistrate or a public servant duly authorized and on duty, shall carry in public firearms or an article capable of being used as a weapon of offense in these areas,” they have been asked.
Further, no person shall use loudspeakers or any other amplifying sound for making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether from a moving vehicle or otherwise except with prior permission on 25 and26 September.
SDM Pattan has been directed to deploy duty magistrates at appropriate locations in the area on the above dates.
Pertinently, the month of Safar is one of the twelve months of the Hijri Calendar. It is the month that comes after Muharram.