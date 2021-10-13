29.57 lakh women in J&K anemic, underweight: NITI Aayog report

The NITI Aayog study has revealed that 29,57,164 women in J&K were anemic and under-weight while 15,50,267 children below the age of five years were suffering from acute malnutrition.

As per the official figures around 1,550,267 children below the age of five years are suffering from acute malnutrition related ailments in J&K.

The figures reveal that there are around 251393 stunted children below five years of age besides 625519 anemic children in J&K. Anantnag district has topped the list with 27578 stunted children followed by Srinagar which has 24,680 stunted children.

“Kupwara district has 21,982, Jammu 20,718 and Budgam 19,025 stunted children below the age of five years,” the study said.

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation. Children are defined as stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median

Meanwhile, out of the 6,25,519 anemic children below five years of age, Anantnag has again topped the list with 69,576 such children followed by Kupwara 62,491, Budgam 54,203 Srinagar 51,730 and Baramulla with 48,307 anemic children. Anemia is a common problem in children. A child who has anemia does not have enough red blood cells or hemoglobin.

Notably the children in J&K are also witnessing wasting and the number has reached 183259. Also, there are 94091 severely wasted children in J&K as well.