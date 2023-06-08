2nd batch of 640 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Jeddah

Srinagar: The second batch of 640 Hajj pilgrims including 485 male and 155 female have left for Jeddah on Thursday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 630 Hajj pilgrims on Wednesday.
The second batch of the Hajj pilgrims left today in two flights. Each flight carried 320 Hajj pilgrims.
In the first flight, 252 male and 68 female left for Jeddah while in the second flight 233 male and 87 female left for the pilgrimage.
Around 12,079 pilgrims from J&K and 452 from Ladakh would perform Hajj pilgrimage this year.
The Hajj House continued to witness emotional scenes like yesterday where the Hajj pilgrims expressed their joy and happiness amid tears.
Notably, the Hajj pilgrims this year have been asked not to carry their Ahram in luggage, but to carry it in hand bags for which special arrangements have been made by the authorities.
“Special arrangements have also been made for the pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport. Separate area has been earmarked at the airport for taking the pilgrims from the departure entry gate to the aircraft, and they have also provided segregated areas where pilgrims can wear their Ahram,” Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh Rishi said. KNO