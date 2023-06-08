2nd batch of 640 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Jeddah

Srinagar: The second batch of 640 Hajj pilgrims including 485 male and 155 female have left for Jeddah on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 630 Hajj pilgrims on Wednesday.

The second batch of the Hajj pilgrims left today in two flights. Each flight carried 320 Hajj pilgrims.

In the first flight, 252 male and 68 female left for Jeddah while in the second flight 233 male and 87 female left for the pilgrimage.

Around 12,079 pilgrims from J&K and 452 from Ladakh would perform Hajj pilgrimage this year.