2ND UTLLACPC MEETING Augment libraries with resources for civil services exam: DG NLI

Srinagar: Director General National Library of India (NLI) and Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), Kolkatta, Prof Ajay Pratap Singh arrived on a two-day visit here Tuesday to take first-hand appraisal of the measures for upgrading library facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof Singh also attended the 2nd meeting of the Union Territory-Level Library Advisory-cum-Purchase Committee (UTLLACPC) constituted by the J&K government to recommend measures for development of library services and upgradation of library facilities.

The committee also makes a selection of books to be purchased by the Libraries Department for its libraries.

Welcoming the participants, Director Libraries gave an overview of the initiatives taken by the Department to upgrade the infrastructure in public libraries and provide best possible facilities to the users.