3 arrested for kidnapping minor girl in Kargil

Ganderbal: Police arrested three youth accused in kidnapping of a minor girl in Kargil district of Ladakh and of them, one of the accused, a juvenile, has been granted bail by the court, Police said Wednesday.
Police denied reports that the accused had been released by Police despite being involved in the crime.
Addressing a news conference, Superintendent of Police Kargil, Anayat Ali Choudhary said that on February 4, they received an information that some youth had kidnapped a minor girl from Kargil following which a case under FIR No 08/2022 under Section 366 A, 9(g), 10 of POSCO Act was registered.
“Police arrested the three accused persons near Manksho Namkila. The minor girl was handed over to her family,” Choudhary said.
He said that the medical examination of the minor girl was also done as per the law.
Choudhary said that the three accused were brought before the court for remand where one accused turned out to be a juvenile.
He said that the court ordered his bail as there is no juvenile home in Kargil.