Srinagar: Three persons were arrested for stabbing two youth in city on Sunday, police said.

“3 accuseds 1) Hammad Khan S/o Late Javid Ahmed 2) Baazil Khan S/o Lt. Javid Ahmed & 3) Majid Khan S/o Late Mohd Afzal Khan all from Sariabala arrested for stabbing 2 youths in Exhibition ground. 3 knives used in offence recovered. FIR No 40/2023 u/s 341,307 IPC in Shergari PS,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet on Sunday evening.