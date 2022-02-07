3 arrested in Rajouri murder case

Rajouri: The Police here in Rajouri arrested three accused wanted in a murder case that took place two days ago in Fatehpur village of Rajouri.
This incident took place on Saturday in Fatehpur village near Rajouri in which one Muhammad Hafiz, son of Hakim Din was assaulted by his brother and brother’s sons and victim received injuries who later succumbed.
A case in FIR 48/2022 under sections 302, 307, 147, 148, 149 IPC and 4/25 Arms Act was registered in police station Rajouri soon after the incident took place and investigation was set into motion.
“Three accused have so far been arrested who include victims’ brother Mohammad Shareef son of Hakam Din and his two sons namely Sayeed Ahmed and Anees Ahmed, sons of Mohammad Shareef,” said an official of police.
He said that manhunt for a woman wanted in the case is going on and further legal formalities and investigation are going on.