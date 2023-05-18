3 booked under PSA for anti-national activities in Baramulla : Police

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla booked three persons under Public Safety Act (PSA) for anti-national activities after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a press release said.

The booked persons were identified as Tawseef Ahmad Parray @Gasha son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Andergam Pattan, Ghulam Mohammad Lone @Gulla son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Lachipora Uri & Shahzad Ahmad Malik @Shad Ponz son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Singhpora Pattan have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal jail Jammu.