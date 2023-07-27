3 booked under PSA in Baramulla, Bandipora: Police

Srinagar: Three persons were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora districts while a drug smuggler was booked under the PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla on Thursday.

A statement of the J&K Police issued here said that the three booked under the PSA were identified as Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Taripora, Sheeri; Hilal Ahmad Parray of Kochak Mohalla Hajin and Abdul Hameed Parray of Syed Mohalla Hajin.

It said that Police in Baramulla also booked a drug smuggler identified as Irfan Rasool Lone alias Danish, son of Ghulam Rasool of Fatehgarh Sheeri under PIT-NDPS Act.