3 ‘burglars’ arrested

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting three “buglars” and recovering stolen property from their possession in Pattan.
A police spokesman said that yesterdayPolice Post Mirgund received a complaint from Ghulam Mohammad Sofi resident of Kripalpora Pattan. In the complaint he stated that during intervening night of February 10 and 11, some unknown burglars had broken the lock of his kiryana shop.
They had stolen kiryana items including cigarettes, cooking oil, Gas Stove, Gas Cylinder and other items alongwith some cash. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 41/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation initiated.
During preliminary investigation, taking the aid of technical and human resources, the investigating team zeroed in on one suspect identified as Mohammad Yousuf Naikoo son of Mohammad Qasim Naikoo resident of Sumbal Bandipora.
During questioning, the accused person disclosed that he alongwith three other accomplices identified as Mohd Waseem Naikoo son of Mohammad Qasim and Hafizullah Dar son of Ali Mohd Dar, both residents of Nowgam Sumbal, Bandipora are involved in the commission of crime.
Subsequently, they were also arrested in the instant case. However, Nisar Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Qasim resident of Kripalpora Pattan who is also involved in the instant case is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, police said.