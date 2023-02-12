3 ‘burglars’ arrested

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting three “buglars” and recovering stolen property from their possession in Pattan.

A police spokesman said that yesterdayPolice Post Mirgund received a complaint from Ghulam Mohammad Sofi resident of Kripalpora Pattan. In the complaint he stated that during intervening night of February 10 and 11, some unknown burglars had broken the lock of his kiryana shop.

They had stolen kiryana items including cigarettes, cooking oil, Gas Stove, Gas Cylinder and other items alongwith some cash. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 41/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation initiated.

During preliminary investigation, taking the aid of technical and human resources, the investigating team zeroed in on one suspect identified as Mohammad Yousuf Naikoo son of Mohammad Qasim Naikoo resident of Sumbal Bandipora.