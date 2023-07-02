3 children, elderly woman miraculously escape house collapse in Kathua

Jammu: Three children and an elderly woman had a miraculous escape when their room collapsed at Kharote Morh in Kathua.

“Three children and my mother were inside the house when a tree fell following strong winds and heavy rains,” said the owner of the house, Raghubir Raj, while speaking to the press in Kathua.

He said that their family members escaped miraculously. However, the poor man was in tears when he explained how he built the room for his family that now had been damaged badly due to the strong winds, and heavy rains.

Acting promptly, the Kathua administration came to the rescue of the family of Raghubir Raj hailing from New Basti Kharote whose house got damaged during a brief spell of rain and gusty winds here today.