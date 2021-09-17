3-day CUKAT-2021 begins in CUK

Ganderbal: A three-day Central University of Kashmir Admission test (CUKAT-2021), conducted by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for admission to its undergraduate, post-graduate, diploma and other programmes began on Friday.

According to a press note, the university made all the arrangements and followed safety protocols vis-à-vis COVID-19. On the first day, candidates appeared in the entrance test in two meetings conducted at different centres established in Kashmir, Jammu and other parts of the country including, Green Campus, Tulmulla Campus, Nunar Campus, Science and Arts Block of the varsity in Ganderbal district, Government Degree College for Women Anantnag, Government Degree College for Boys Anantnag, Government Degree College for Women Baramulla, S.P. College Srinagar, Amar Singh College, Government College of Education, Srinagar, Government College of Education, Srinagar, Government Degree College Bemina, Central Universities of Jammu, Orissa, and Kerala, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Government Degree College Kargil and JamiaHamdard University.

The programmes offered by the Central University of Kashmir for which the entrance test would be conducted during these three days include Post-Graduate Programmes in English, Urdu, Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM), Commerce, Convergent Journalism, Mathematics, Economics, Political Science, LLM, Education, M.P.Ed, Islamic Studies, Comparative Religion, Botany and Chemistry, five-year integrated programmes BSc/MSc Physics, BSc/MSc Mathematics, BSc/MSc Zoology, BSc/MSc Biotechnology and Integrated B.A LLB, Integrated MPhil/Ph.D in Management Studies, Economics, Mathematics, Politics and Governance, Zoology, Islamic Studies and Biotechnology, B.VOC Programmes in Retail and Logistic Management and Tourism and Hospitality Management, three-year Integrated Programmes in B.Ed-M.Ed and others.

Observers, faculty members, senior functionaries, officers and other allied staff were actively involved in the conduct of the first day of the examination, which was hassle free, smooth and fair.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M AfzalZargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Consultant Academic and Prof. ParveenPandit appreciated the role played by all those involved in the conduct of the test. The staff of the university health centre also played a key role in ensuring safety protocols.