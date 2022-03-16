3-day event on revival of Paper Machie begins at IUST

Srinagar: A 3-day event on revival of the dying art- Paper Machie craft in Kashmir kick started on Wednesday at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora

According to a press note, the event is being organised by Department of Management Studies (DMS), IUST in collaboration with RGNYD (Rajiv Gandhi National Youth Development), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GoI.

Dr Asif Iqbal Fazili, HOD, DMS in his address at the occasion said the event was organised as a part of the outreach activity of the department with an intention to train the youth of Kashmir on the art of creating paper-machie products.