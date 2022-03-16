3-day event on revival of Paper Machie begins at IUST

Srinagar: A 3-day event on revival of the dying art- Paper Machie craft in Kashmir kick started on Wednesday at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora
According to a press note, the event is being organised by Department of Management Studies (DMS), IUST in collaboration with RGNYD (Rajiv Gandhi National Youth Development), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GoI.
Dr Asif Iqbal Fazili, HOD, DMS in his address at the occasion said the event was organised as a part of the outreach activity of the department with an intention to train the youth of Kashmir on the art of creating paper-machie products.
"This programme aims to transfer this skill to the young who would like to take this craft as the means of earning livelihood," he said.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, who was the chief guest at the event inaugurated the programme and associate Professor DMS Dr Anisa Jan presented her welcome address at the occasion.
Prof. Vasanthi Rajendran of Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Chennai was the Guest of honour at the occasion.
In her address, she congratulated the department on behalf of RGNIYD and stressed on sharing ideas and knowledge resources between the participants.
Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Professor, DMS and Guest of honour spoke about this dying art and culture. He stressed upon the collaborations across the country to revive this dying art.
The programme was attended by the students from various backgrounds, from 10th to post graduate level, research scholars and faculty with majority of being females.
The session was learning and enlightening experience for all.
The session ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr Parvez Ahmad Mir, Associate Professor and Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, IUST.