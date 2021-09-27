3-day visit of parliamentary delegation to Kashmir soon

Srinagar: A parliamentary delegation would be on a three-day visit to Kashmir soon and meet “anyone and interact with the common people at the place they like and choose”.
According to sources, the Members of Parliament (MPs) would honour the people during an award function at SKICC in Srinagar. They said that during their visit they would “honour the excellent people during a mega award event and interact with common people in different districts”.
The sources said that the members of the delegation would meet various public representatives including trade bodies, social groups and political representatives.
“The delegation will interact with individuals and groups. They will prepare a report and submit it to the Prime Minister on their return to Delhi,” they said.
The event is being organised under the banner of South Asia Peace Movement.