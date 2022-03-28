3-day workshop on research methodology begins at KU's South Campus

In his welcome address, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday gave a detailed account of the three-day event while highlighting its aims and objectives.

“There is a need to conduct analytical research to find viable solutions to problems emerging in the current era,” he said.

Dr Singla, who was felicitated on the occasion, reiterated the need for concerted efforts by brilliant minds to come up with new ideas and cater to the needs of the society in general and institutions in particular. He assured that district administration Anantnag will collaborate with the South Campus to conduct various workshops and provide every possible support for its development.