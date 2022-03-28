3-day workshop on research methodology begins at KU's South Campus

Anantnag: A three-day workshop on research methodology started at Kashmir University's South Campus, Anantnag, on Monday.
District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla was chief guest at the inaugural session, while Dean School of Biological Sciences KU Prof Zaffar Ahmad Reshi and Prof Mahmood Ahmad Khan from the Department of Education were special guests on the occasion.
As many as 100 research scholars from different disciplines are attending the workshop.
In his welcome address, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday gave a detailed account of the three-day event while highlighting its aims and objectives.
“There is a need to conduct analytical research to find viable solutions to problems emerging in the current era,” he said.
Dr Singla, who was felicitated on the occasion, reiterated the need for concerted efforts by brilliant minds to come up with new ideas and cater to the needs of the society in general and institutions in particular. He assured that district administration Anantnag will collaborate with the South Campus to conduct various workshops and provide every possible support for its development.
A technical session was conducted by Prof Zaffar who delivered a lecture titled, “Getting Basics Right for Good Quality Research.” He said young researchers must conduct quality research to get original results and contribute to society.
Another technical session was conducted by Prof Mahmood Ahmad Khan who delivered a lecture on ‘Experimental Research’. Dr Irfana Baba, Workshop Convener, conducted proceedings of the session.