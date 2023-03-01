3 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Kulgam and Sopore and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established near Navyug Tunnel Qazigund arrested a drug peddler identified as Tazeem Khurshid Mir son of Khurshid Ahmad Mir resident of Mirdanter Anantnag. During search, 320 SpasmoProxyvon Plus capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in another action, a police party of Police Station Kulgam while patrolling in village Shurat arrested a drug peddler identified as Hilal Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Ramzan Lone resident of Hangir Yaripora. During search, five grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody.