3 drug peddlers arrested
Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Kulgam and Sopore and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established near Navyug Tunnel Qazigund arrested a drug peddler identified as Tazeem Khurshid Mir son of Khurshid Ahmad Mir resident of Mirdanter Anantnag. During search, 320 SpasmoProxyvon Plus capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile in another action, a police party of Police Station Kulgam while patrolling in village Shurat arrested a drug peddler identified as Hilal Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Ramzan Lone resident of Hangir Yaripora. During search, five grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
In Sopore, a police party of PS Dangiwacha arrested a drug peddler identified as Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh resident of Shogpora Tragpora Rafiabad. During search, 10 grams of Brown Sugar and cash Rs 56,400 (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) have been recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
Worth to mention here that in Kulgam, police have arrested 42 drug peddlers & recovered huge quantity of contraband substances during the months of January and February Similarly in Baramulla, 58 drug peddlers were arrested & contraband worth crores was recovered during the months of January and February 2023.