3 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Budgam and Anantnag and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Nendwanpora, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag, who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party.

During the search, 6 kgs 300 grams of poppy straw-like contraband substance concealed in the nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Pargat Singh resident of Dugri Tehsil Malerkotla at present brick kiln 711 Nendwanpora Budgam. He was shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a police party from Police Station Mattan at a checkpoint established at Gopalpora Kalan-Khurd road intercepted two persons. They have been identified as Mohd Rafiq Sheikh resident of Gopalpora Kalan and Hilal Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sheikh Mohalla Gopalpora. During their search, about 17.5 kgs of Charas powder was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated. “Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.