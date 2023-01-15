3 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

Anantnag: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Anantnag have arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Uttersoo at a checkpoint established at Uttersoo Chowk intercepted a vehicle (truck) bearing registration number JK01AQ-1331 with two persons on board.

They have been identified as Shakeel Ahmad son of Mohd Lateef resident of Mantalal and Sadam Khan son of Mohd Ashraf resident of Katwalat Udhampur.

During search, officers were able to recover 260 grams of charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.