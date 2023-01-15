3 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

Anantnag: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Anantnag have arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Uttersoo at a checkpoint established at Uttersoo Chowk intercepted a vehicle (truck) bearing registration number JK01AQ-1331 with two persons on board.
They have been identified as Shakeel Ahmad son of Mohd Lateef resident of Mantalal and Sadam Khan son of Mohd Ashraf resident of Katwalat Udhampur.
During search, officers were able to recover 260 grams of charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Meanwhile, a police party of Police Post GBS Anantnag at a checkpoint established at Sadiq Abad Anantnag intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee after noticing the police party but was tactfully apprehended by the alert police party.
He has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Qadir Bhat resident of Krangsoo Anantnag. During search, 40 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.
Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.
Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.