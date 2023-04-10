3 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 3 people including 2 lady drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Chenabal Pattan intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK01N-8052. During the search, 5 kgs of poppy-straw like substance was recovered from the vehicle. The driver identified as Aadil Ahmad Budha resident of Sher Colony Sopore involved in the commission of the crime has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Similarly, officers led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari during patrolling near R&B office Baramulla intercepted three suspicious ladies who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully. During the search, 200 grams of Charas-like substances were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.