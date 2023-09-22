3 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Handwara

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Frisal at a checkpoint established near Tengbal Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Tata Indigo Manza Car) bearing registration No. PB08BT-5230 with two persons on board. During the search, officers were able to recover 10 Kgs of poppy straw-like contraband substance filled in two nylon sacks from the vehicle. They have been identified as Surjit Singh resident of Raipur Gujjra Bitlan Jalandhar Punjab and Abid Ahmad Ganie resident of Frisal. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

In Handwara, a police party led by SHO PS Qalamabad under the supervision of SDPO Handwara at a checkpoint established at Qalamabad market intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 200 grams of charas-like substance concealed within maize covers was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Nadeem Ahmed Mir resident of Chanjmola Zachaldara Handwara. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Qalamabad where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.