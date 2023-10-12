3 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Shopian: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Ganderbal and Baramulla and recovered huge quantities of contraband substances from their possession.

Kulgam Police received specific information regarding the presence of contraband substances in a residential house of Mohd Yousuf Rather resident of Kanjikullah, Yaripora. Subsequently, officers raided the specific spot and recovered 52 kgs of poppy straw in presence of Executive Magistrate Yaripora. The accused drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, Police Station Lar received information through reliable sources that a notorious drug peddler namely Tayib Feroze Bhat resident of Qasba Lar has hoarded psychotropic substances in his residential house with an intention to sell them to the local youth.

On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, a special police team was constituted which was led by SHO PS Lar who acted swiftly and raided the spot. During the search, 9 bottles of codeine phosphate and 120 banned tablets (Etizolam) were recovered from his residential house in presence of Lumberdar and Sarpanch of the concerned area. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station. It is pertinent to mention that Ganderbal Police has arrested three notorious drug Peddlers in three consecutive days.