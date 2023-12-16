3 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore, Kulgam

Srinagar, Dec 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Sopore and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Warpora headed by Incharge PP Warpora at a checkpoint established at Dangerpora Adpuji Mohalla apprehended a drug peddler identified as Sahil Bashir @lala resident of Behrampora Rafiabad. During the search, psychotropic substances were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

In Kulgam, a police party headed by Incharge PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Mirbazar Chowk intercepted a suspicious person identified as Amir Ahmad Shaikh a resident of Churat, Qazigund. During the search, officers were able to recover 1.8 kg of poppy straw-like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Harnag intercepted a suspicious person identified as Zahoor Ahmad Khan resident of Mudhanpor Khandria, Delhi. During the search, officers were able to recover 140 gram of cannabis-like contraband substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.