3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Three drug peddlers were arrested in Beerwah and Tral and recovered huge quantities of contraband substances from their possession on Sunday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police at a checkpoint at Chewdara crossing intercepted three suspicious persons who on seeing Police tried to escape from the spot but were and apprehended. However, Police said that one of the three persons managed to escape from the spot.
Police said that the arrested persons have been identified as Ghulam Qadir Malik of Shunglipora Khag and Sameer Ahmad Wani of Kulhama Beerwah.
It said that during checking, Police recovered 350 gm charas from their possession. The third person who fled from the spot has been identified as Tanveer Ahmed Ganie of Sadipora Beerwah.
Police said that Police also arrested Fayaz Ahmad Bhat of Buchoo Tral after recovering 111 kg ground poppy straw from his residence.