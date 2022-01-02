3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Three drug peddlers were arrested in Beerwah and Tral and recovered huge quantities of contraband substances from their possession on Sunday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police at a checkpoint at Chewdara crossing intercepted three suspicious persons who on seeing Police tried to escape from the spot but were and apprehended. However, Police said that one of the three persons managed to escape from the spot.