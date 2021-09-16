3 ‘drug peddlers’ detained under PSA

Srinagar: Police in Kupwara booked three alleged notorious drug peddlers under PSA.

Police in Kupwara in a series of actions have seized huge quantity of contraband substances from the possession of three alleged notorious drug peddlers identified as Javid Ahmad of Panzgam Kralpora, Shameem Ahmad of Sudhpora Karnah, Jahangir Ahmad of Chitterkote Karnah.

Subsequently, the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities, the arrested drug peddlers was detained under Public Safety Act and shifted to Centre Jail Kotbalwal Jammu, a statement said.