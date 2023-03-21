3 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have arrested three gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.
According to a press note, acting on specific information about gambling activities in orchards of KP Payeen Pattan, a police party raided the specific spot and arrested three gamblers on the spot.
They have been identified as Tanvir Hussain Bhat son of Mohammad Qasim Bhat, Mohammad Yaqoob Malla son of Ghulam Hussain and Imran Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Mohiuddin all residents of KP Payeen Pattan.
Officers have also seized stake money of Rs 2600 and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to police station . A case has been registered.