3 hailstorm spells leave vast apple orchards battered in Shopian

Shopian: On last Wednesday, Javed Ahmad Poswal was at his apple farm when dense black clouds began enveloping Kathahalan village, some 14 kms from south Kashmir’s Shopian town. A few minutes later lightning flashed across the sky and it started hailing at a rate of knots.

The hailstorm, which lasted for 10 to 15 minutes, shattered all his plans.

"I had taken an advance payment from an apple trader to marry my brother and construct a new house", said Poswal.

He said that a hailstorm of few minutes left nothing for him.

"It damaged around 70 to 80 percent of my crop", said , a distressed Poswal.