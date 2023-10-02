3 houses gutted in Lolab

Kupwara: Three houses were gutted while another was damaged in two separate incidents in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.
Locals said that a fire broke out in the residence of Muhammad Aarif Mir, son of late Mohiuddin Mir, and Lal Din Chard, son of Deen Mohammad in Badd Gagal, reducing both the structures to ashes.
They said that another house was also damaged in the incident.
As soon as the news of the fire spread, locals, the Fire and Emergency Department, the Police, and the Army immediately launched a rescue operation.
Later, another incident was reported from Shatmuqam Lolab where a house was reduced to ashes.
The house belonged to Bashir Ahmad Shah, son of Abdul Salaam Shah.