3 houses gutted in Sopore

Sopore: Three residential houses were damaged in a fire incident at Chankhan area of Sopore town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday evening.
According to reports fire broke out from one of the house and rapidly spread to the neighbouring houses resulting in damage of three residential houses in the incident. However the cause of fire was not known immediately.
Fire tenders with the help of police and locals doused the flames and stopped fire from spreading to more houses in this congested locality. Property worth lakh of rupees was destroyed in the mishap.
Meanwhile police team headed by SDPO and SHO Tarzoo Sopore took stock of damaged structures in the area and assured affected families for providing all possible help as immediate relief.
SHO, said that the houses of Mohammad Ashraf Gojree, Fayaz Ahmad Teli and Parvaiz Ahmad Teli were damaged in the fire incident. The officer said the fire has been put under control and the report in this regard has been registered. He added that the cause of fire is said to be probably in electric short-circuit.