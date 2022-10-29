3 including lady drug peddler arrested in Banihal

Ramban: The Ramban Police have arrested three persons including a lady drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of a contraband substance from their possession at Railway T-Chowk, outskirts of Banihal town, on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Saturday.

Police said during a Naka checking at Railway T-Chowk , Banihal, a Police Party intercepted a Jammu-bound tempo traveler bearing registration number JK02DA-4087 on its way to Jammu from Railway Station, Banihal. During the search of the vehicle, three bags of lady passengers were found containing 23 kilograms of poppy straw after which she was arrested on the spot.

Police identified the lady as Amarjit Kour wife of Jagtar Singh resident of Latiwala, Mothanwala Kapurthala Punjab.