3 including lady drug peddler arrested in Banihal

Ramban: The Ramban Police have arrested three persons including a lady drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of a contraband substance from their possession at Railway T-Chowk, outskirts of Banihal town, on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Saturday.
Police said during a Naka checking at Railway T-Chowk , Banihal, a Police Party intercepted a Jammu-bound tempo traveler bearing registration number JK02DA-4087 on its way to Jammu from Railway Station, Banihal. During the search of the vehicle, three bags of lady passengers were found containing 23 kilograms of poppy straw after which she was arrested on the spot.
Police identified the lady as Amarjit Kour wife of Jagtar Singh resident of Latiwala, Mothanwala Kapurthala Punjab.
In another similar incident at the same Naka a vehicle (Tavera) bearing registration number JK03-D-3072 on its way to Jammu from Srinagar was intercepted. While checking a polythene bag containing 650 grams of Charas was recovered from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle identified as Ahsan Rashid Wani son of Abdul Rashid Wani resident of Sransoo Qazigund Anantnag and the accomplice Aabid Hussain Shah son of Abdul Rashid Shah residents of Seherpora Dooru, Anantnag were arrested on the spot. Police have registered two separate FIRs under relevant sections of NDPS Act at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.