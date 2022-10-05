3 injured in Banihal accident

Ramban: Three persons were injured after a car in which they were traveling rammed into a truck near Banihal Qazigund tunnel on Srinagar Jammu National Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Police said, a car bearing registration number JJK08K-9990 allegedly driven rashly was on it's way to Srinagar and rammed into the truck from the rear side resulting in three occupants of the car received injuries.
Police identified them as Sushant Singh 35, Pranab Singh 33 and Arun 25 all residents of district Kathua, Jammu.
SHO, Police Station Banihal Inspector Mohammad Afzal Wani said all the three injured were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment.
He further said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.