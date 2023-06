Srinagar: At least three persons were injured after an ambulance collided with a car in Mawar Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Officials said that an ambulance (JK02BS 0717) and a car (DL10C 2087) collided near Grameen Bank Qalamabad, resulting in injuries to three persons. The trio was immediately evacuated from the site to a nearby hospital for treatment. GNS