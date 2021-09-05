3 injured in Mendhar mishap

Mendhar: Three persons received multiple injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kallar Bhatadhurian in Mendhar subdivision.

Police officials said that a motorcycle plying on the highway turned turtle following which three persons were injured.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Sulaiman, 25, son of Muhammad Younis, Altaf Hussain, 22, son of Muhammad Younis and Showkat Ali, son of Nazir Hussain, all residents of village Bathuni of Rajouri.

Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr Parvez Ahmed Khan said that all the injured were shifted from the accident site to Government Primary Health Center Bhatadhurian and after providing first aid, all the injured were referred to Government Medical College Rajouri.