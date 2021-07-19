3 injured in Sonamarg bear attack

Ganderbal: Three members of a nomadic family were injured after a bear attacked them in Thajiwas area of Sonamarg on Monday.

The trio was grazing their livestock in a nearby forest area when attacked by the wild bear, a Wildlife official said.

He said that they were provided medical aid at Primary Health Centre Sonamarg and that the bear had been chased back to his habitat.

The Wildlife officials have urged the visitors and the people living in the nearby areas of Thajiwas to avoid venturing out during evening and early morning hours during which there is maximum movement of wild animals.

For the last one month, wild animals in different areas of the Ganderbal district have apparently turned to human settlements in search of food, as a result of which a wave of concern has spread among the people.

Last week, a leopard mauled a four-year-old girl to death in Zazana area of Ganderbal.