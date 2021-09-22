3 labourers injured while excavating soil

Baramulla: Three labourers engaged in excavation of soil for the construction of a road in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were injured after a portion of land caved in.

As per the hospital authorities, the injured identified as Khadim Hussain, Razaq Bhatti, and Aijaz Ahmad, all residents of Dara Gutliyan village were shifted to Sub District Hospital and are stable now.

An official said that the injured were engaged with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and were constructing a road in the area when the incident occurred.