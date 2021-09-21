3 locally made IEDs recovered in Kupwara

Kupwara: Three locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IED's) were recovered at Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that Police and Army jointly carried out searches in upper reaches of Kralpora, during which three locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along with three kilograms of urea were recovered from a temporary structure. "Several persons including the owner of the temporary structure have been detained for further course of investigation," the police official said.