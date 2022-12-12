3-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in the Fire & Emergency Deptt

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted a three-member panel to look into the allegations of irregularities in the Fire & Emergency Department and asked it to submit its report within a month.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee to look into the irregularities in the selection process of Fireman and Fireman Drivers of 2020 in the Fire & Emergency Department,” read an order issued by GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla.