3-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in the Fire & Emergency Deptt

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted a three-member panel to look into the allegations of irregularities in the Fire & Emergency Department and asked it to submit its report within a month.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee to look into the irregularities in the selection process of Fireman and Fireman Drivers of 2020 in the Fire & Emergency Department,” read an order issued by GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla.
As per order the committee will comprise Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department as chairman; Secretary General Administration Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs as its members.
“The committee shall submit its report within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order,” Dr Singla ordered.