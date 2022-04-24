3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter: IGP Kashmir

“#Encounter has started at #Pahoo area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, said in a tweet soon after the encounter broke out in the area.

“#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another tweet.

“#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03), affiliated with #proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another tweet.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that among the three militants killed in Pulwama is deputy of militant Basit and he was involved into the killings of two police officers. “Arif Hazar @ Rehan, deputy of LeT’s top cmdr (Basit) killed in Pulwama encounter. Involved in killings of Insp Parvez infront of mosque, SI Arshid and a mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs against him in Sgr city. Identification of other 2 terrorists yet to done:IGP Kashmir,” police said in a tweet quoting IGP Kashmir.