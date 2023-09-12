3 minor boys go missing in Handwara: Police

Kupwara: Three school-going minor boys have gone missing from Vilgam area of Handwara Sub District since yesterday, following which a missing report was filed by the parents of the missing trio at Police Station Vilgam.

According to details, the trio went missing while they were out playing on Monday afternoon.

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that a missing report has been received at Police Station Vilgam following which efforts have been intensified to trace the trio.

The missing trio have been identified as Nazim Mumtaz, a resident of Phalmarg, Faizan Hameed Mir, resident of Kalmoona and Uzair Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar of Chammpora.